AAO 2024 Call for Abstracts

Presenter Central is your one-stop location for the Academy's annual meeting and Subspecialty Day presenter information. 

Log in to download a personalized Proof of Participation letter detailing your contribution to past annual meetings.

If you need assistance, contact presentercentral@aao.org.

  • The online abstract submitter for AAO 2024 Instruction Courses and New Skills Transfer Labs is now open. Submit your abstract by Jan. 9, 2024.
  • The online abstract submitter for AAO 2024 Papers/Posters and Videos will open March 14, 2024 and close April 9, 2024.

Find more information about this opportunity to present at the Academy’s annual meeting, plus additional options, through the links below.

Review all presenter dates and deadlines.

Abstracts are encouraged in these topics.

Submission information for AAOE Program.

Download a personalized letter.

