Travel Advisory: Roadway Repairs Require Temporary Closure of Route 7 North and South in Burrillville

Effective today, Thursday, December 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has closed Route 7 (Douglas Turnpike) North, between Lorry Lane and Victory Highway in Burrillville, to repair damage from excessive rainfall from the Monday, December 18 rainstorm.

Route 7 North traffic is currently detouring via Route 102 (Broncos Highway), the Glendale Bypass and Victory Highway. RIDOT is also utilizing a temporary traffic signal from an earlier bridge project at the intersection of Route 7 and Victory Highway to aid detouring motorists.

Starting Wednesday, December 27, crews will begin weekday work to rebuild the arch embankment and replace the undermined pavement and the washed-out guardrail. Once these repairs are underway during daytime hours, both Route 7 North and South will be closed at this location and motorists will need to follow the signed detour. During non-working hours, only the one-way detour for Route 7 North will be utilized.

This part of Route 7 carries 5,000 vehicles per day. The duration of repairs is yet to be determined.

The Route 7 repairs made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.