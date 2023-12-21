Nasdaq to Host 2024 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The event will feature presentations on the company’s operations and strategy, as well as question and answer sessions, with members of Nasdaq’s senior leadership team including Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, and Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO.



The Investor Day will be held at Nasdaq’s Global Headquarters in Times Square, New York. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Invitations for in-person participation will be sent at a date closer to the event. All interested parties are invited to access the live webcast from Nasdaq’s IR website. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

WHAT: Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day WHEN: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET WHERE: The agenda, slide presentation and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on Nasdaq’s IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com.

