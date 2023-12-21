Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,985 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq to Host 2024 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The event will feature presentations on the company’s operations and strategy, as well as question and answer sessions, with members of Nasdaq’s senior leadership team including Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, and Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The Investor Day will be held at Nasdaq’s Global Headquarters in Times Square, New York. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Invitations for in-person participation will be sent at a date closer to the event. All interested parties are invited to access the live webcast from Nasdaq’s IR website. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

WHAT: Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day
   
WHEN: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET
   
WHERE:    The agenda, slide presentation and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on Nasdaq’s IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com.
   

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Nick Jannuzzi
+1.973.760.1741
Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nasdaq to Host 2024 Investor Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more