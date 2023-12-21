Wabash Honored as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, was recently recognized among Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024.



Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to recognize the top 600 most responsible companies, focusing on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance.

Wabash President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy expressed the company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen, stating, “We understand our responsibility to positively impact our communities through environmental and social initiatives. As members of the communities where our employees and their families live and work, we push ourselves to earn our reputation as a good neighbor through our efforts and actions.”

Wabash was the only trailer and truck body manufacturer to be honored, and this recognition marks the second time in three years that Wabash has made the annual rankings.

“While we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, Wabash will continue to embrace innovations that help our customers reduce their environmental impact and improve their businesses,” Yeagy added.

The Statista analysis is based on over 30 key performance indicators of the top 2,000 public companies headquartered in the U.S. and a public survey. The rankings span 14 diverse industries, including automotive, transport and logistics, financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, retail and technology.

To view the full list, visit Newsweek's list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024.

