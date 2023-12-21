The North (Texas) Pole

Bells are ringing and children are singing. It’s finally Christmastime in Texas! There’s no better place to enjoy the merriment of the season than in the town of Grapevine – our very own North Pole. Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Grapevine has been officially designated as the “Christmas Capital of Texas” for its annual community-wide effort to put on more than 1,400 holiday events in a 40-day stretch beginning after Thanksgiving.

Each year, their historic downtown transforms into a festive wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and dazzling decorations, offering visitors from near and far the chance to make unforgettable Christmas memories. The holiday magic dates back to the late 1990s when theGrapevine Festival and Events Department started expanding its Christmas efforts and looking for more opportunities to attract locals and tourists alike to experience the joyous festivities of the season.

Over time, the town’s traditions grew in popularity and ultimately led to Texas Senate Proclamation No. 556, which formalized Grapevine’s title as the Christmas Capital of Texas and honored the city’s decade-long commitment to holiday enthusiasm, volunteer efforts, and community spirit.

Today, the list of things you can enjoy in Grapevine include the Carol of Lights show, vintage North Pole Express train ride, and an indoor Snowland. Visitors can also take a stroll down Historic Main Street to tour unique boutiques and the Grapevine Christmas Market, which features local merchants, artisans, and restaurants offering delectable bites that can transform your holiday shopping into a culinary adventure. If there are little ones in the group, the Grapevine Christmas Village is a great spot for them to harness their crafty talents in the famous Elf Adventure before the whole family heads to the Palace Theatre for classic Christmas movies and concerts. Another option for families with children in tow is Meow Wolf, an interactive art exhibition that encourages creativity, discovery, and mystery-solving for the entire family, from the youngest to the oldest. Lastly, you can’t miss gliding along the 9,000-gallon ice-skating rink at Peace Plaza that promises to be an unforgettable frosty adventure.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Grapevine’s community actively supports small businesses and serves those in need through its Christmas events, embodying the true meaning of the season. From food pantries and charity 5Ks to toy drives and silent auctions, residents giving of their time and treasurers has become a hallmark of Grapevine’s identity. It is this town’s commitment to giving all a very merry Christmas that makes it so special.

Grapevine’s designation as the Christmas Capital of Texas isn’t just about preserving the magic of Christmas. It also gives neighbors and families the chance to join together and experience all the blessings, joy, and warmth this season has to offer.