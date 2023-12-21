ImageQuix Announces Strategic Acquisition of Fotomerchant

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company ImageQuix, a leading provider of software solutions for professional photographers, has acquired Fotomerchant, a respected end-to-end workflow solution for high-volume studios. Charlesbank invested in ImageQuix (or the “Company”) through its Technology Opportunities Funds and related affiliates in 2022.



The strategic acquisition of Fotomerchant into ImageQuix’s growing portfolio of solutions-focused businesses unites the strengths of the two companies and will allow both teams to work closely together on better solutions for all customers. To ensure a seamless client experience, Fotomerchant and ImageQuix will continue to operate without any disruption to the high-quality service level their clients have come to expect, providing uninterrupted support and ongoing feature development for all current products, projects and partnerships.



In parallel both teams will begin collaboration on the long-term goal of creating a unified, best-in-class solution for all studios. Integrating the skills and experience of both the ImageQuix and Fotomerchant teams, the unified offering will harness the impressive features of Blueprint and Fotomerchant, leveraging the latest technological advancements.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Enhanced Capabilities: Studios will have access to an expanded set of tools and services to empower them to thrive in a competitive and ever-changing market.

Collaborative Innovation: By working together, both companies will drive continuous innovation, ensuring that customers receive the best solutions to meet their evolving needs.



Mike Zirngibl, Principal at Charlesbank, said, “This latest transaction affirms our belief in the powerful opportunity for strategic growth and innovation across the photography industry. Building on the acquisition of StudioNinja earlier this month, the Fotomerchant acquisition further strengthens the ImageQuix suite of solutions, allowing them to better serve the needs of professional photographers.”

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Fotomerchant, having watched them go from strength to strength over the last few years," said Alex Kovacevic, CEO of ImageQuix. "Our commitment to serving and enriching our customers remains stronger than ever, and this acquisition allows us to pool our resources and expertise to deliver even more value to them in both the short term and long into the future.”

Elmar Platzer, Fotomerchant co-founder and CEO, echoed this sentiment: "We’ve had a very healthy competition with ImageQuix for many years but spent much of this time developing against each other. This partnership removes unnecessary barriers and duplication and allows us to focus more energy on helping our customers grow and deliver continued innovation that benefits everyone.”

About Charlesbank:

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is an established private investment firm with more than $15 billion of cumulative capital raised since inception. The firm is known for its focus on relative value, disciplined approach over multiple business cycles and deep specialization in the middle market. Its Flagship private equity funds focus on several core sectors (business & consumer services, healthcare, industrial and technology), and invest primarily in North American founder-led companies, corporate carve-outs and transformational opportunities. In addition to its Flagship private equity funds, the firm has dedicated Opportunistic Credit and Technology Opportunities strategies; the three groups collaborate closely, leveraging Charlesbank’s collective insights, resources and networks. The firm has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit: www.charlesbank.com.

About ImageQuix:

ImageQuix provides end-to-end workflow management and ecommerce solutions to professional photographers. Together, ImageQuix, PhotoLynx, Studio Ninja, and Capturelife deliver the tools studios of all sizes need to grow their businesses, improve productivity, reduce costs, and provide outstanding pictures to their customers.

About Fotomerchant:

Fotomerchant is a leading workflow solution for high-volume studios. Through powerful AI-driven tools, Fotomerchant elevates the way studios operate by eliminating the busywork, simplifying complex processes and minimizing human error.

