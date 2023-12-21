Be Winter Ready: Reminders for the snowy season

As the winter holidays rapidly approach, the City of Lawrence would like to offer reminders, suggestions and tips for residents to stay safe when winter weather strikes.

Snow and Ice Control for Roadways

The City of Lawrence updated the Snow and Ice Control Plan in 2022. The policy establishes different roadway classifications to better prioritize routes for snow and ice removal. These updates are intended to increase the level of service of these operations to provide efficient and cost-effective snow and ice control.

Within the plan, all city roadways are classified as either a priority roadway or a residential area roadway. During a winter weather event, priority roadways are treated first before crews move into residential areas. Treating priority roadways first ensures that the routes that carry the greatest number of travelers across the City of Lawrence are clear for emergency, fire, police, and transit vehicles. This city-wide approach allows for the most efficient use of snow and ice resources.

For residential area roadways, City snow and ice control operations will begin once the snowfall accumulation reaches two inches or more, or when icing begins to occur. This snow and ice control plan does not intend that City crews will remove all snow and ice accumulations from all City streets. When conditions are appropriate, streets will will be de-iced down to the bare pavement. However, this is not feasible during most winter weather events.

Snow and Ice Removal for Sidewalks

To make public sidewalks safe for all pedestrians, the owner of the property immediately adjacent to a public sidewalk is responsible for removing any snow or ice that accumulates on the sidewalk. Removal must be done within 48 hours after the ice forms or the snowfall ends. If removing ice is impossible, the property owner is required to place sand on the sidewalk within 48 hours. Learn more about resident responsibilities for sidewalks by visiting lawrenceks.org/snow.

Community members who are physically unable to keep their sidewalks clear during snow events should visit our website for more information on the Safe Winter Walkways Program.

Solid Waste Services and Winter Weather

City crews will operate normal residential and commercial trash services as conditions allow. If conditions become too hazardous to crews and equipment, operations will be suspended until the following day. Any alterations to solid waste schedules will be announced through City press releases and City social media accounts. To sign up for City news email subscriptions, click here.

In commercial areas and parking lots, owners need to remember not to block enclosures when having the lots plowed, or crews will not be able to empty containers.

For more information about snow and ice control operations, including roadway prioritization maps, traffic cameras, and more, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

