JM Family Enters Strategic Partnership, Invests in RockED to Elevate Automotive Excellence

The initiative aims to empower automotive dealership associates with a platform to excel, by meeting evolving customer needs and adding value.

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for its longstanding commitment to automotive excellence, JM Family Enterprises announces a strategic partnership and investment in The RockED Company (RockED), a trailblazer in modern learning solutions. Together, the industry leaders aim to tackle the critical talent challenges faced by dealerships nationwide.

JM Family is committed to investing and partnering with innovative leaders, utilizing sector expertise and capital to tackle modern challenges and create value for stakeholders and dealers.

“JM Family has a history of being at the forefront of the automotive retail space, and this investment will boost our ability to address talent opportunities within dealerships,” said Pearl Percy, Group Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer at JM Family. “This significant investment in RockED furthers our commitment to providing modern and effective solutions that align with the evolving needs of the workforce.”

The partnership between JM Family and RockED seeks to provide “bite-sized, data-driven lessons that fit in the palm of the employee’s hands – enabling anywhere, anytime learning,” said Kevin Hull, director of Strategy at JM&A Group. “The talent landscape across the automotive industry is undergoing a shift, and addressing these challenges requires a dynamic and adaptive approach.”

RockED provides personalized learning paths tailored to an individual’s needs and performance history, ensuring a more effective and targeted learning experience. The program will integrate RockED’s digital solutions with JM Family subsidiary JM&A Group’s performance data, industry knowledge, relationships and expertise to create a recommendation engine capable of generating customizable learning paths for individual users.

RockED is a next-generation mobile learning platform, built to upskill and develop teams in the automotive industry through daily doses of short-form video content. It is at the forefront of innovation, addressing some of the biggest challenges found in the automotive industry today. The platform delivers certifiable and data-driven learning paths to each frontline dealership worker.

“Together, we look forward to empowering dealerships with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape,” said Matthias Stoever, founder and CEO of RockED.

The platform complements existing learning and development stack solutions, including both in-person and web-based training, by focusing on quick bursts of daily learning in the flow of work serving as a crucial reinforcement and sustainment component. Keeping critical product, process knowledge and soft skills top of mind, RockED’s unique value proposition stems from the intersection of high-quality content crafted by automotive experts and research-backed, predictive technology that utilizes gamification elements. All of these aspects combine to create an engaging learning experience unique to each learner, delivered when and where they matter most.

“As we embark on this collaborative journey, our aim is clear – to not just address the challenges in the automotive talent landscape but to redefine the current standards of training and learning,” said Marco Schnabl, founder and executive chairman of RockED.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts®, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The RockED Company

RockED is the next generation mobile learning platform built to upskill and develop teams in the automotive industry through daily dose, short form video content.

