Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,019 in the last 365 days.

New funding to support renewable energy in Island communities

CANADA, December 21 - A new fund will help support community-based renewable energy generation.

The three-year $3.5 million Community Renewable Energy Generation (CREG) Fund is now open to applications from municipalities, Indigenous communities, and community groups.

“Residents know what is needed in their own communities, and they want to do their part for the environment to make sure their communities can grow sustainably. This fund will empower Island communities to do just that.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Building on the Sustainable Communities Initiative, the new CREG fund will advance between six and 10 local, community-driven projects to generate cleaner and greener power, annually. 

Examples of eligible projects include:

  • renewable energy generation (less than 30KW), including biomass, wind, solar, tidal/stream energy systems 
  • dual-fuel generators that act as a standby, emergency power source, coupled with a renewable energy generation install
  • identifying opportunities for improving energy efficiency at the community level and/or making existing community energy systems more efficient.  

“By creating sustainable communities, we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and build a more resilient province as we work towards our target of net-zero emissions by 2040,” said Minister Myers.

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca 

You just read:

New funding to support renewable energy in Island communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more