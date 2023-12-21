New funding to support renewable energy in Island communities

CANADA, December 21 - A new fund will help support community-based renewable energy generation.

The three-year $3.5 million Community Renewable Energy Generation (CREG) Fund is now open to applications from municipalities, Indigenous communities, and community groups.

“Residents know what is needed in their own communities, and they want to do their part for the environment to make sure their communities can grow sustainably. This fund will empower Island communities to do just that.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Building on the Sustainable Communities Initiative, the new CREG fund will advance between six and 10 local, community-driven projects to generate cleaner and greener power, annually.

Examples of eligible projects include:

renewable energy generation (less than 30KW), including biomass, wind, solar, tidal/stream energy systems

dual-fuel generators that act as a standby, emergency power source, coupled with a renewable energy generation install

identifying opportunities for improving energy efficiency at the community level and/or making existing community energy systems more efficient.

“By creating sustainable communities, we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and build a more resilient province as we work towards our target of net-zero emissions by 2040,” said Minister Myers.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca