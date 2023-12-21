Dental Implant Experts Take Center Stage in Informative Video

AAID releases 5-minute video, Changing the World One Smile at A Time

Chicago, IL, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is excited to spotlight its public video, which educates viewers on the history of the field of implant dentistry, the benefits of dental implants, and the significance of the AAID credential.

The video features two Fellows of the AAID–Dr. Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, Dr. Brian Jackson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID–and the Executive Director of the AAID, Carolina Hernandez. These three experts discuss aspects of implant dentistry, including the long-term investment and health benefits dental implants provide. To watch the video, click here.

Moreover, the video highlights the importance of selecting an educated and committed dentist to perform an implant procedure. “Going to a dentist who is board certified in implant dentistry, or who holds the AAID credential, ensures that the patient is going to someone fully committed to the field of implant dentistry.” Dr. Jackson explains.

In addition to advancing the field of implant dentistry, the AAID provides valuable resources and information for individuals considering dental implants so they can make informed decisions about their oral health.

The AAID encourages the public to watch the video, available for viewing on their official YouTube channel and the AAID website, to gain a deeper understanding of the nature, history, and long-term benefits of dental implants.

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

In 1951, AAID was the first organization in the United States to develop and improve dental implant methods. Today, after 70 years, AAID is the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces competency, ensuring the best care possible for the public. Contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or 312-335-1550.

