Ninepoint Partners to Launch Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment managers, today announced plans to launch the Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund (the “Fund”), a mutual fund expected to be open for purchase in early 2024. A receipt for the Fund’s preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.



Capital appreciation will always be vital for portfolio growth and wealth accumulation. An investment strategy that is centered around diversification and risk management can reduce the impact of market volatility and help protect a portfolio against significant losses. Ultimately, these strategies can create a well-balanced and resilient portfolio to help investors achieve long-term financial success.

Fund Objective

The investment objective of the Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with long-term growth and capital preservation using a balanced investment approach. The Fund will primarily invest, both directly and indirectly, in a mix of equity and fixed income securities and mutual funds.

“Combining equities, fixed income, and liquid alternative investments can provide a more balanced approach for achieving capital appreciation,” commented John Wilson, Senior Portfolio Manager and co-CEO of Ninepoint. “The launch of this new fund makes it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios with a one ticket solution.”

The Fund is expected to be available for purchase in early 2024 and will be eligible for registered plans. The mutual fund series units of the Fund are expected to be available through Fundserv.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7.8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

(416) 945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Fund has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Fund nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.