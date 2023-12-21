Asure Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem

Access unlocks development tools to integrate its payroll tax engine with leading ERP software

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is proud to announce its invitation to join the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem. This prestigious opportunity unlocks access to a wealth of tools, resources, and training that will enable Asure to enhance its advanced payroll tax engine to seamlessly integrate with SAP systems and streamline payroll tax processes for its existing SAP clients.



Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure, expressed his enthusiasm about this strategic collaboration: "Joining the SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem marks a significant step forward for our payroll tax management business. This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower enterprises in navigating the complexities of payroll tax filing. We are excited to leverage SAP's extensive resources to enhance our offerings and continue providing innovative solutions to our clients."

Asure Software's integration with SAP through the PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem underscores the company's commitment to expanding its capabilities and reach. This collaboration will not only enhance Asure's existing suite of solutions but also open new avenues for growth and innovation in the HCM domain.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

