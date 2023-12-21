Toll Brothers Announces New Homes Available at Park 108 in Decatur, Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of new condominium homes at its Park 108 community in Decatur, Georgia. A historic boutique building in the Oakhurst neighborhood, Park 108 by Toll Brothers offers a range of modern studio, one- and two-bedroom condominium designs in a convenient location. Move-in ready homes with designer appointed features are now available in Park 108 and are priced from $279,995.

Situated in Oakhurst, a neighborhood known for its eclectic artwork and vibrant culture in Decatur, Toll Brothers brings that same extraordinary distinction to the new homes at Park 108, infusing new life into the existing 1930s building which once housed the Southern Bell telephone switchboard. The boutique building of condominiums, some with additional lofts, features oversized windows that flood the homes with sunlight, high ceilings that create expansive living spaces, wide-plank hard surface flooring, custom cabinetry, and more. Homeowners enjoy curated design finishes that are hand selected by Toll Brothers professional design consultants.

“Park 108 offers our homeowners a unique opportunity to live in a historic location, with the finest new construction details that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “We invite prospective home buyers to visit and tour our low-maintenance condos ready for immediate move-in and see for themselves how they can enjoy their new lifestyle in this fantastic location.”

Located within walking distance of exciting neighborhood entertainment and dining options, Park 108 provides homeowners with a sense of community that is unmatched. Although the Oakhurst neighborhood encompasses a relatively small footprint in Decatur, its tree-lined streets and vibrant downtown village stand out by bringing a modern lifestyle to a location that truly honors its history.

For more information on Park 108 by Toll Brothers and to schedule an appointment to tour the new homes, call 855-229-5676 or visit TollBrothers.com/Park108.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



