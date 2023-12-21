Toll Brothers Opens Two Luxury Model Homes on Long Island, N.Y.

MANHASSET, N.Y. and DIX HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first model homes on Long Island, New York in the Company’s Manhasset Crest community in Nassau County and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills community in Suffolk County.

The highly anticipated Gatsby Modern Farmhouse at Manhasset Crest and Havemeyer South Shore at Toll Brothers at Dix Hills feature innovative architecture complemented by modern interior design. The two model homes offer two-story great rooms, gourmet kitchens, lavish primary bedroom suites with spa-like primary bathrooms, finished basements, and spectacular outdoor living.





Manhasset Crest in the North Hills neighborhood of Manhasset is located just 19 miles from Manhattan. The community features 46 home sites offering the choice of six home designs with up to 4,780 square feet. The gated, quiet neighborhood on Long Island’s North Shore will also offer an onsite resort-style community clubhouse. Manhasset Crest is just minutes from Americana Manhasset and top-rated schools in the Manhasset Union Free School District. Home prices start at $3.1 million.

Toll Brothers at Dix Hills is an enclave of 30 home sites with a choice of five home designs with up to 5,175 square feet of living space. Home sites average one acre each and can accommodate multigenerational spaces and stunning outdoor living features, including a pool. The community is located in the renowned Half Hollow Hills School District, rated the best school district in Suffolk County. Homes are priced from $1.8 million with designer appointed move-in ready homes available now.





“Our new model homes showcase Toll Brothers luxury modern designs and our most popular features that inspire our home buyers as they build their dream homes with us in these prestigious Long Island locations,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. “Home buyers can add incredible indoor/outdoor living features, including pools, and they will be able to personalize their new homes through our Design Studio experience.”

Home buyers in Manhasset Crest and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Manhasset. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the brand-new model homes, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/LongIsland.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

