Marquet Media, LLC Awarded Best Woman-Run Branding & Creative Design Firm in Global 100 - 2024

Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media Marquet Media, LLC

Receiving this honor from the Global 100, thanks to the support of our esteemed global clients and readers, deeply humbles and inspires us.” — Kristin Marquet

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquet Media, LLC, a New York-based branding and creative design firm, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Woman-Run Branding & Creative Design Firm in the prestigious Global 100 - 2024 awards by EMG Publishing. This honor is a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence and leadership in the branding and design industry.

The Global 100 - 2024, renowned for its rigorous selection process, identifies and celebrates the world's leading firms across various sectors. Marquet Media, LLC, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Kristin Marquet, has distinguished itself among its peers, earning accolades from a global readership spanning over 163 countries.

"This recognition is not just an award; it's a confirmation of the hard work, creativity, and strategic thinking that our team pours into every project," said Kristin Marquet. "Being acknowledged as the Best Woman-Run Branding & Creative Design Firm is a significant milestone for us at Marquet Media, LLC."

The Global 100 employs a comprehensive and unique selection process involving a combination of self-submissions, third-party nominations, and an independent judging panel that rigorously assesses various criteria, including the strategic nature, complexity, scale, efficiency, and innovation of the work conducted.

Marquet Media, LLC's recognition in this elite group reflects its global impact, industry leadership, and exceptional service quality to its clients. It is especially noteworthy that the firm surpassed the requirement of receiving at least 24% of votes from the global readership, currently exceeding 376,000, further solidifying the significance of this accolade.

"Receiving this honor from the Global 100, thanks to the support of our esteemed global clients and readers, deeply humbles and inspires us. It reaffirms our commitment to innovating and setting new standards in branding and design. As we celebrate this achievement, we are more driven than ever to uphold our status as pioneers in the industry," stated Kristin Marquet.

Marquet Media, LLC, a boutique branding, PR, and creative design firm in New York, is known for its unique and practical approach to marketing. Led by the visionary Kristin Marquet, the firm excels in creating compelling narratives that align with client visions, catering to a diverse range of businesses, from startups to established companies.

Marquet Media's adaptability across industries like fashion, technology, and lifestyle, combined with its commitment to excellence, makes it a top choice for businesses seeking innovative branding solutions.