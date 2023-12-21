Postpartum Depression Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $36.9 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 32% As Per The Business Research Company's Postpartum Depression Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Postpartum Depression Global Market Report 2024, the postpartum depression market has witnessed exponential growth, surging from $9.17 billion in 2023 to a projected $12.15 billion in 2024, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. This robust growth in the historic period is credited to heightened awareness of maternal mental health, notable advancements in research, successful public health initiatives, and an upswing in screenings for postpartum depression.



Anticipating Exponential Growth in the Forecast Period

The postpartum depression market is poised for continued exponential growth in the upcoming years, with a projected value of $36.96 billion by 2028, sustaining an impressive CAGR of 32.1%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is fueled by the widespread adoption of telehealth services, continuous pharmacological advancements, the enactment of legislation addressing maternal mental health, and the expansion of the mental health workforce. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass the rise of integrated care models, peer support programs, the advent of perinatal mental health apps, and the integration of mental health screening tools.

Addressing the Rise in Postpartum Depression Cases

The surge in postpartum depression cases stands out as a key driver propelling the growth of the postpartum depression market. Postpartum depression, an intensified form of worry that manifests after childbirth, often comes with physical symptoms. Frequently coexisting with postnatal depression and postpartum anxiety, symptoms may emerge at any time within the first year after childbirth. Treatment typically involves psychotherapy (talk therapy or mental health counseling), medication, or a combination of both. For instance, according to UVA Medical Center, rates of postpartum depression symptoms in the United States steadily increased by 7.7% between December 2020 and March 2021. The rising instances of postpartum depression symptoms across various U.S. states underscore the significance of interventions offered by the postpartum depression market.

Leadership in Innovation for Market Dominance

Major players in the postpartum depression market are at the forefront of driving innovation to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. have announced the acceptance of a New Drug Application (NDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zuranolone. Zuranolone is an experimental medication designed for the management of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). Leveraging recombinant technology, such innovations position leading companies as pioneers, contributing to the advancement of postpartum depression therapies.

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America emerges as the largest region in the postpartum depression market. The postpartum depression market is segmented based on various types of postpartum conditions, treatments including psychotherapy, medication, supplements, and distribution channels encompassing hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others.

Stakeholders in the postpartum depression market play a pivotal role in shaping the future of maternal mental health. The industry's unprecedented growth, driven by innovations, increased awareness, and strategic healthcare initiatives, positions it as a key contributor to maternal well-being. Equipped with insights from the postpartum depression market report, industry players can navigate evolving challenges, unlock new avenues for growth, and contribute to a healthier future through advanced postpartum depression therapies.

Postpartum Depression Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the postpartum depression market size, postpartum depression market segments, postpartum depression market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

