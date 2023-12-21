Attorney General Josh Stein Receives Miller-Wasden Unity Award

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein was honored this month by the National Association of Attorneys General with the Miller-Wasden Unity Award for his bipartisanship, in particular his efforts leading the state attorneys general in successfully securing $56 billion in opioid settlement funds.

“I am incredibly honored that the National Association of Attorneys General awarded me its Miller-Wasden Unity Award,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “When state attorneys general work together across the aisle, we achieve important victories for our people, such as our work to combat the opioid crisis and this week’s win against Google for its anticompetitive practices. I will continue to focus on improving the lives of North Carolinians with public-spirited people of any party.”

The Miller-Wasden Award was created in 2022 to honor Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (Democrat) and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden (Republican) to highlight attorneys general who, throughout their careers, upheld, supported, and respected civility and unity within the attorney general community.

