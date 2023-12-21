Park with Purpose: ZipBy's Annual Drive to Donate for Greater Vancouver Food Bank!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZipBy, a global leader in parking technology today announced a community give-back program in partnership with parking operators in Greater Vancouver and BC, by donating a portion from every parking transaction made through the ZipBy mobile app, to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. The promotion will run through the upcoming holiday period from December 15th through January 15th.



“Last year, the program raised $3,687.00 which was presented to the Vancouver Food Bank in February” said Shirley Rodriguez, President of ZipBy. “We appreciate the people in Vancouver who supported this initiative. This year we have more users and more locations where the ZipBy app is accepted, and now the ZipBy app can also be used at gated lots such as CF Pacific Centre, with automatic frictionless parking sessions, so, we think that we can triple that number and are targeting $10,000 for this season.”

“The holiday partnership between ZipBy and EasyPark is another step towards both companies’ commitment to our community and sustainability goals” said Ravinder Bains, Director, Client Services at EasyPark “we are really excited about the second year, and the expansion of this giveback promotion; it was one of the reasons that we selected ZipBy as a partner in mobile payments because of their long history of care for the communities that they conduct business in. This year ZipBy has expanded on this commitment by supporting the communities around Greater Vancouver and BC, by sponsoring events including Bard on the Beach, Mission Possible, Pacific Theatre Productions, Childlike Faith theatre production of Willy Wonka Jr., and the Festive Lunch event with the Whistler Chamber. In addition, ZipBy has been promotional partners at the Boundary Bay Airshow, the PNE, and various events around the community.”

In and around Vancouver, the Zip By app is accepted at all EasyPark parking lots, and in addition, most of the EasyPark lots offer customers a 10% discount when using the ZipBy app. Also, ZipBy users get up to a $5.00 discount, when parking at event lots. While discounts are not available at all lots, the app can be used at lots around the city, including all Vancouver Park Board lots, CF Pacific Centre, and CMHC Granville Island. During this promotional period, ZipBy and EasyPark will collaborate to donate a portion from every ZipBy mobile app transaction to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The Zipby app is also accepted around the province at selected locations, at Robbins Parking lots in Victoria, and selected FastPark locations in Whistler, BC.

“We are happy to extend this program into its second year” said John Cowley, Vice President Sales, ZipBy. “This has been a busy year for ZipBy and our app. The addition of lots in Victoria with Robbins Parking, and Whistler with Fastpark has been great. Also, we launched the ZipBy gated solution at four EasyPark locations where the driver of a car can simply drive into a gated lot; gates magically open and a parking session starts by simply having the ZipBy app, so truly frictionless parking. This holiday shopping season visitors to CF Pacific Centre will have that option when parking.”

About ZipBy

ZipBy is the only parking technology globally that offers a combination of On Street, Off Street and Surface Lot parking, all in one mobile app. The ZipBy app becomes the parking meter. ZipBy is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in North America.

The ZipBy app is accepted at over 180 EasyPark lots around Greater Vancouver, selected Robbins lots in Victoria and Fastpark lots in Whistler, BC. as a way of making quick, easy and frictionless payments when parking.

About EasyPark:

Formed in 1947, EasyPark is dedicated to making parking easy. The company redesigns and reinvents parking services for clients such as public-sector organizations, including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, and some of Vancouver’s largest property management companies. For more information, please visit www.easypark.ca.

