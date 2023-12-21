BiggerPockets Podcast Network Moves to Cumulus

Six Leading Real Estate Investing Podcasts Join the Cumulus Podcast Network



NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that the podcasts from BiggerPockets, the leading network and community in the real estate investing space, join the Cumulus Podcast Network. BiggerPockets helps those interested in finding financial freedom through real estate investing by providing useful tools, education, and support with their network of six podcasts that garner more than four million downloads each month, with two of the top-20 ranking podcasts. The Cumulus Podcast Network markets and monetizes the BiggerPockets podcasts.

BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast is the #1 real estate investing podcast and the network’s largest and longest-running podcast, breaking down real estate investing strategies that work—from deep-dive interviews to coaching calls, news analysis, and more. Hosted by David Greene and Rob Abasolo, the podcast drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Greene has bought, rehabbed, and managed more than 50 single-family rental properties, owns shares in three large multifamily apartment complexes, and is a top-producing real estate agent on the Keller Williams East County team. He is the author of four bestselling books including, “Long-Distance Real Estate Investing” and “Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat” (BRRRR), which have sold more than 200,000 copies combined.

Rob Abasolo is a tiny home builder, glampsite owner and 12x Airbnb Superhost. His current portfolio is a mixture of unique stays and luxury rentals that span across the country in markets like Joshua Tree, Los Angeles and the Smoky Mountains, with plans to quadruple the number of doors he owns in 2022. Passionate about sharing his knowledge, Abasolo started a YouTube channel, Robuilt, in early 2020 and was named YouTube’s Creator on the Rise.

Real Estate Rookie breaks down the basics for beginners with real-world deal analysis, investor interviews, and listener Q&A. Hosts Ashley Kehr and Tony J. Robinson inspire new investors with shows each Tuesday and Thursday.

Kehr is the author of “Real Estate Rookie: 90 Days to Your First Investment” and co-author of “Real Estate Partnerships.” She purchased her first rental property in 2014 and has since grown her buy-and-hold portfolio to more than thirty units.

Robinson is a founder of Robinson Equity, a real estate firm focused on acquiring vacation rental properties. He has built a portfolio with more than thirty short-term rentals. He is co-author of “Real Estate Partnerships.”

Bigger Pockets Money breaks down the good, bad, and ugly of people’s personal money stories. From interviews with entrepreneurs and business owners, to breakdowns of listener finances, listeners receive actionable advice for how to get out of debt and grow savings. Hosted by Scott Trench and Mindy Jensen, the show drops every Tuesday and Friday.

Jensen has been buying and selling homes for more than twenty years. A licensed real estate agent in Colorado, she authored, “How to Sell Your Home.”

Trench is the CEO of BiggerPockets as well as a real estate investor, real estate broker, and bestselling author of “Set for Life.”

The Real Estate InvestHER Show features women investors who share practical tools for growing rental portfolios, flipping houses, and developing the mindset to run successful businesses while taking care of their families and themselves. Hosts Liz Faircloth and Andresa Guidelli recently published InvestHER’s first book, “The Only Woman in the Room – Knowledge and Inspiration from 20 Successful Real Estate Women Investors.” They publish a new show each Tuesday and Friday

Faircloth is the co-founder of The Real Estate InvestHER® community, an on-line community and membership that offers accountability and mentorship for women entrepreneurs seeking financial stability and balanced life on their own terms.

Guidelli is a skilled developer and asset manager with extensive experience in full gut renovation projects, new construction, and commercial development.

On the Market is designed to keep investors informed with a fun, fact-driven show that provides a glimpse inside the world of real estate, personal finance, and economics. Host Dave Meyer drops a show each Monday and Thursday.

Meyer has spent his career working in the technology industry while also investing in real estate. He has been a rental property investor in Colorado since 2010 and invests passively nationwide. Dave is the VP of Data and Analytics at BiggerPockets and the author of “Start with Strategy.”

Bigger Pockets Daily Real Estate Podcast takes the wisdom contained in tens of thousands of BiggerPockets blog articles and converts them into a compelling and convenient audio experience, featuring evergreen articles that listeners can access on their own timeline.

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is the leading media network and community of 2.5 million members in the real estate investing space. The platform provides invaluable education, effective tools and a robust community for real estate investors worldwide. BiggerPockets podcasts are built to empower individuals through real estate investing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and more, with over 150+ million all-time downloads and the #1 podcast in Real Estate.

BiggerPockets podcast business includes The Real Estate Show, BiggerPockets Money, On the Market, The Real Estate Rookie, and InvestHER shows. The company launched a successful YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers and has quickly become a powerhouse book publisher with over 2 million books sold and titles that range from “Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down” and “Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat.”

Founded by Joshua Dorkin in 2004, BiggerPockets has made an indelible mark on the real estate investing industry. The company's Chief Executive Officer is Scott Trench and Aaron Sallade serves as Chief Financial Officer.

For more information visit www.biggerpockets.com/ and follow BiggerPockets on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

