Woodside Credit Tops Half a Billion Dollars Loaned Before Year End; A First in Company History

Woodside Credit Surges Through Its 15th Year of Continuous Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – For the first time in company history, Woodside Credit has topped $500 million in lending for classic, collector, and exotic cars before the end of fiscal year 2023. This milestone marks the 15th year of continuous growth thanks to its unmatched loan program, purpose-built for automotive enthusiasts and collectors.

Famous for providing clients with the ‘Lowest Payments in America,’ Woodside Credit continues to set the national standard in the collector car lending space. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Woodside Credit serves dealerships, online and in-person bidders at Barrett-Jackson auctions, and peer-to-peer transactions nationwide.

“This milestone serves as a testament to the dedication we have poured into providing our clients with the finest loan services available in the collector car market for over two decades,” said Roger T. Kirwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Woodside Credit. “We look forward to achieving many more milestones ahead.”

The strategic partnerships Woodside Credit forged have played a crucial role in its continued success. This includes Barrett-Jackson, where Woodside Credit has been the exclusive loan provider for over a decade. Woodside Credit will be onsite at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction January 20-28, 2024, as the #1 way for bidders to register, offering financing for any four-wheeled, street-legal vehicle at the auction.

As a part of their Concours sponsorships, Woodside will travel to Amelia Island, Florida, to sponsor The Amelia Concours d’Elegance delivered by Hagerty, an esteemed insurance provider for classic cars.

Clients return to Woodside Credit for its low monthly payments and also for its expertise, convenience, and consistent first-class client service. Explore what the lowest payments in America means for your next collector car by visiting WoodsideCredit.com.

About Woodside Credit

With over $3 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company offers unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Christopher Adam

Marketing Manager

cadam@woodsidecredit.com

949-877-8290