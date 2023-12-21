Business Awards UK Announces Trailblazing Winners and Finalists of the 2023 Technology Awards

Business Awards UK is excited to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Technology Awards.

Business Awards UK is excited to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Technology Awards. These awards celebrate the groundbreaking achievements and cutting-edge developments in the technology sector. Honouring the companies and individuals leading the way in tech innovation, the awards highlight the significant impact they have on driving the industry forward.

Business Awards UK Technology Awards 2023 Winners

Resurgence Novels - Best Multi-National Tech Team

All about Laptops Ltd - CEO or Director of the Year – Technology

Fairtech Solutions - Best Educational Technology

smartKYC - AI Technology of the Year

Matthew Blakemore, AI Caramba! - Tech Visionary Award

ebb3 - Best Tech Innovation

Inno Technologies Limited - Most Accessible Technology

FormationData - Disruptive Technology of The Year

Business Awards UK Technology Awards 2023 Finalists

Digital Aptech Pvt. Ltd. - Best Multi-National Tech Team

Concealed Clues - Best Educational Technology

Resurgence Novels - Disruptive Technology of the Year

Fairtech Solutions - CEO or Director of the Year – Technology

Ortharize - Best Tech Innovation, Most Accessible Technology

Confluent - AI Technology of the Year, Best Financial Technology

Neat Digital - Tech Visionary Award

Inno Technologies Limited - Tech Visionary Award

The 2023 Technology Awards recognise the extraordinary contributions and innovative solutions provided by these winners and finalists. Their commitment to advancing technology has not only set new standards in the tech world but has also paved the way for future innovations and transformations.

As we look towards the horizon of technological advancement, the 2023 awards showcase the exciting potential and dynamic growth of the tech sector, inspired by these trailblazers.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director

Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

