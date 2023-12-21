Risk Strategies Acquires Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk

Builds on strong presence in South Florida, expertise in commercial and personal lines

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Setnor, Byer, Boganoff, Inc., which does business as Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk, a Greater Fort Lauderdale brokerage and risk management firm with a specialization in developing innovative property, casualty and employee benefits solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Originally founded in 1981, Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk offers a broad range of insurance products and services for both businesses and families. Anita Byer, the Managing Principal of Setnor Byer, will remain in her current leadership role. Byer and her team have served clients for over 40 years.

“Having Anita and her team join Risk Strategies is another example of the industry’s best talent finding a home with our company,” said Scott Popilek, Risk Strategies Atlantic Region Leader.

The agency is licensed to do business in all 50 states and also has international clients on its roster. As part of Risk Strategies, the agency will be able to scale its offerings and access resources and specialized expertise to deliver new value to existing clients, help drive new business, and increase competitiveness by fully leveraging its specialty approach.

“Partnering with Risk Strategies was a strategic decision,” said Byer. “It allows us to continue to expand into new markets with a partner who is as committed and connected to its clients and communities as we are.”

Setnor Byer differentiates with a high-touch commitment to service which has driven significant client retention for their commercial, benefits and personal lines clients. In Florida, the firm has a long history of supporting local charities and non-profits and encouraging its employees to dedicate time for philanthropy.

