Sunrise New Energy Secures Highly Regarded Japanese Patent for Invention of Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Preparation Method

ZIBO, China, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that its patent application for the invention titled "Method for Preparing Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries" has been approved by the Japanese Patent Office. The patent, with the number "Invention 2022-170556," was granted on December 20, 2023, and is valid for 20 years. The patent was issued by a Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry official.

This invention provides a method for preparing lithium-ion battery anode material that enhances the initial efficiency and power of graphite composite materials. The method not only meets the requirements for high energy density in lithium-ion battery anode materials but also improves the fast-charging capabilities. It effectively enhances the rate, safety, and cycling of graphite anode materials while overcoming the limitations of low initial efficiency and insignificant power performance seen in existing preparation methods.

Japan's invention patents are widely recognized and highly regarded by investors worldwide, signifying their exceptional value and reliability. The stringent patent protection system and the renowned technological expertise in Japan have made it one of the most advanced and mature countries in the global lithium-ion battery industry. Acquiring this Japanese patent further solidifies Sunrise's position as a technological leader in the field of lithium-ion battery materials, attracting widespread attention from global investors.

"The granting of this invention patent by Japan proves our Company's leading position and reliability in technological research and development," stated Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of Sunrise, "Securing this Japanese patent for lithium-ion battery anode materials not only provides us with comprehensive technological protection but also confers a significant competitive advantage in the market. It showcases Sunrise's commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and market potential. The Company's continued success in obtaining valuable patents further enhances our reputation and attractiveness to investors worldwide.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com . The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.