AZERBAIJAN, December 21 - During the halftime break of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, Ilham Aliyev met with the distinguished members of the sports community in a ceremony pertaining to the sporting achievements of 2023.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said: - Welcome to Khankendi!

This year, we are holding the traditional gathering with athletes in Khankendi, and this holds significant meaning. Firstly, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of you for the commendable achievements you have attained. Your dedicated efforts have elevated the sporting reputation of our state, and Azerbaijan is rightfully acknowledging and rewarding your well-deserved accomplishments.

On this momentous occasion, various awards, including the keys to your apartments and other distinctions, are being presented to you during the halftime break of a historic football match in the liberated city of Khankendi. Let me extend my sincere congratulations to each one of you.

While there have been numerous competitions, today's event will eternally resonate in history—for our people, our state, and the global community. Never before in the annals of world history has a nation and state liberated and reconstructed its territories, which were occupied for an extended period. Just three years later, a football match is being held in the newly liberated lands, uniting people from Baku and beyond, who have gathered here to witness and take pride in this remarkable achievement. We are not only making history; we are continuing to shape it. As mentioned earlier today, Khankendi was liberated a mere three months ago, yet it is already thriving and experiencing a rebirth.

Once again, I offer my sincere congratulations. By hosting this gathering here, my intention was to convey my deep appreciation and respect for each one of you. While we typically hold such meetings in Baku, as is customary every year, I believed it was only fitting to hold this special occasion here and present these prestigious awards to you. Congratulations once more!

They posed together for a family photo.

On December 20, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan. In accordance with the order, one person received the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," while 17 individuals were bestowed with the "Taraggi" medal. Additionally, three individuals were granted the honorary title of "Honored Physical Education and Sportsman" in recognition of their exceptional services and exemplary professionalism in fostering the growth of sports in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, four people were awarded individual scholarships from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in acknowledgment of their sustained and impactful contributions to the development of sports in the country. A total of 29 individuals from the sports community received apartments.