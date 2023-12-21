IDEX Biometrics ASA - Key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") on 21 December 2023, where all proposed resolutions were approved.

Key information relating to the approved share consolidation:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the share consolidation was made public: 21 December 2023;

Share consolidation ratio: 5 old shares give 1 new share;

Last day including right: 8 January 2024;

Ex-date: 9 January 2024;

Record date: 10 January 2024;

Date of approval: 21 December 2023



In connection with the share consolidation, the Company’s shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please find below the following key information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Old ISIN: NO0003070609

New ISIN: NO0013107490

Date of ISIN change: 9 January 2024.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

