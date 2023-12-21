BioAdaptives, Inc. to Form New Division, AI BodyShape Lab, to Promote Adult Fitness and Weight Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announces the formation of a new business division, AI BodyShape Lab, in January 2024 to promote adult fitness and weight management.

AI BodyShape Lab is positioned to optimize BioAdaptives’ patented, AI-based ‘Fit Your Outfit’ smartphone application for those who desire to monitor and improve their body composition. In addition to offering state-of-the-art monitoring, AI BodyShape Lab will provide dietary information, suggested dietary meal replacements, and a variety of exercises for adults.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives CEO, states, “BioAdaptives’ AI-based Fit Your Outfit app helps to identify the amount of deep, internal, abdominal fat that, together with ordinary fat, contributes to overall body shape but may also influence the occurrence of more serious conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In contrast, the more common and less specific assessment of body composition, Body Mass Index (BMI), does not distinguish various forms of fat. Fit Your Outfit works with a cellphone photo to calculate precise body measurements that can be used to document and track the progress of individuals involved in fitness or weight management activities.”

“Our new division, AI BodyShape Lab, is being created to provide useful education and a comprehensive service to support those desiring a healthier lifestyle.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

