Anticipated Freelancer SEO Services Market to Hit $32.13B by 2028

The freelancer SEO services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $32.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.”
The Business Research Company's "Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2024" provides comprehensive coverage of the freelancer seo services market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the freelancer SEO services market size is projected to reach $32.13 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

The growth in the freelancer seo services market is attributed to the rise in internet penetration. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the freelancer seo services market share. Key players in freelancer seo services market include Searchbloom LLC, NextLeft LLC, SmartSites LLC, SEOBABA, OMR Digital, Reputation BUILDUP LLC, Dcloud Solutions, SeoRankExpert Digital Agency.

Freelancer SEO Services Market Segments
• By Type: On Page SEO, Off Page SEO, Technical SEO, Other Types
• By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By End User: Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global freelancer seo services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The freelancers’ SEO services refers to search engine optimization services provided by freelancers or independent contract workers for businesses. These freelancers are a non-permanent workforce who charges their clients based on man-hours, results-based, and click-based among many other models.

