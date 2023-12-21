Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), December 21, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 12/12/2023 4,738 344.1123 1,630,404.08 8,088 370.8562 2,999,484.95 2,776,272.63 12,826 343.5737 4,406,676.71 13/12/2023 4,756 340.2586 1,618,269.90 10,892 367.2091 3,999,641.52 3,707,834.91 15,648 340.3697 5,326,104.81 14/12/2023 6,012 332.9184 2,001,505.42 9,595 364.7160 3,499,450.02 3,204,918.05 15,607 333.5954 5,206,423.47 15/12/2023 5,803 331.7367 1,925,068.07 8,424 356.0562 2,999,417.43 2,740,194.98 14,227 327.9161 4,665,263.05 18/12/2023 6,855 318.1284 2,180,770.18 8,651 346.7501 2,999,735.12 2,747,513.39 15,506 317.8307 4,928,283.57 19/12/2023 6,963 315.5697 2,197,311.82 - - - - 6,963 315.5697 2,197,311.82 20/12/2023 6,940 315.4956 2,189,539.46 - - - - 6,940 315.4956 2,189,539.46 42,067 326.6900 13,742,868.94 45,650 361.3960 16,497,729.03 15,176,733.96 87,717 329.6921 28,919,602.90 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till December 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 53,585,304.65 for No. 162,929 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 30,295,782.71 (Euro 27,798,654.09*) for No. 83,738 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,505,409 common shares equal to 5.26% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,580,951 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 640,580,719.88.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment