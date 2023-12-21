Save Foods: Nitrousink Commenced Controlled Trial for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Neve Yarak, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W), an agri-food tech leader, announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary, Nitrousink Ltd. (“Nitrousink”), a research and development company using technologies developed at the Volcani Institute, under the leadership of Dr. Dror Minz, commenced a controlled trial to examine its solution for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with a specific focus on nitrous oxide (N2O), a potent greenhouse gas and contributor to ozone depletion.



Under the guidance of Dr. Dror Minz, PhD, a leading expert in Environmental Microbiology and the Director of the Institute of Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences at the Agricultural Research Organization - Volcani Institute, Nitrousink aims to penetrate the sustainable agriculture market with its innovative solution.

The controlled trial is taking place under greenhouse conditions and aims to investigate several options to optimize the effectiveness of Nitrousink's solution in reducing the greenhouse gas N2O emissions during wheat growth.

Nitrousink will then evaluate the performance of its solution in microplot fields featuring various soil types, along with different dosages and formulations. Moreover, Nitrousink intends to discover and identify additional microorganisms with the capacity to decrease N2O emissions.

Dr. Dror Minz, leader of the trial, commented "Our mission at Nitrousink, in alignment with Save Foods' vision, is about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reshaping agriculture into a more sustainable, environmentally friendly practice. The trial marks a pivotal moment in our journey, bringing years of research to the forefront of real-world application."

According to The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC Group), the global wheat seed market size reached US$ 5.3 billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.84% during 2024-2032.

Save Foods previously announced entering the carbon credit and greenhouse gas emissions markets following its acquisition of a majority stake (60%) in the newly formed Nitrousink.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. Nitrousink, Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and Nitrousink Ltd. visit our website: https://savefoods.co/

