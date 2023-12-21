President honours Special Reconnaissance Brigade

VIETNAM, December 21 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng ordered K3 Special Reconnaissance Brigade under the Ministry of National Defence to continue promoting the heroic tradition of the national defence intelligence and the brigade, proactively overcoming difficulties, demonstrating absolute loyalty to the Party, fatherland and people, and being ready to accept and successfully complete tasks in every situation.

Thưởng made the order when he visited the brigade on Thursday morning on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2023) and the 34th anniversary of the National Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - December 22, 2023).

He highly appreciated the achievements of the brigade in recent years, especially training activities for combat readiness.

“The brigade is one of the major units in the combat formation of the national defence intelligence,” he said.

According to Thưởng, in more than 27 years since its establishment, the brigade had always been an elite and steadfast fighting force of the national defence intelligence, achieving many outstanding victories, a unit worthy of being awarded the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces in the renewal period by the Party and State.

Officers and soldiers of the brigade always strived to overcome difficulties and hardships, successfully complete all assigned tasks, make many achievements in carrying out political tasks, and contribute to building the army, strengthening the national defence, protecting the fatherland, and building the tradition of "Loyalty - Trust - Good fighting - Determined to win" of the ministry of national defence.

He also told the brigade to further enhance training and combat readiness so that soldiers would have truly elite tactical and professional expertise, independent combat ability and high fighting power.

He believed that the officers and soldiers of the brigade, together with the entire national defence intelligence sector, would better serve the cause of building and protecting the fatherland in the new situation, as well as continue to deserve to be a particularly trustworthy and absolutely loyal force of the Party, State, army and people.

On this occasion, he also wished the officers and soldiers of the brigade good health and happiness. — VNS