Transformative Learning: Edutainment Market Insights

Edutainment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The market size of global edutainment is expected to grow to $11.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edutainment market is poised for substantial growth, surging from $5.42 billion in 2022 to $6.22 billion in 2023, showcasing a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This upward trajectory is anticipated to persist, propelling the market size to $11.12 billion in 2027, driven by a sustained CAGR of 15.6%.

Driving Force: Increased Adoption of Edutainment Globally

The catalyst behind the edutainment market's growth is the escalating global adoption of edutainment. The integration of entertainment with education presents a unique and interactive learning environment, particularly appealing to children. This amalgamation introduces intellectually stimulating concepts within an engaging context, fostering curiosity and confidence in young learners. Before the onset of COVID-19, museums globally invested $2 billion annually in education-based activities, providing over 18 million hours of targeted education. The increasing global adoption of edutainment is anticipated to be a pivotal driver for the market's expansion.

Key Players Shaping the Landscape:

Major players influencing the edutainment market include Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, Kidz Holding S.A.L, CurioCity, Kindercity, Mattel Play! Town, Totter's Otterville, Little Explorers, Grey Sim, KneoMedia, Meraas, and ConveGenius.

Emerging Technology: Virtual Reality (VR) in Edutainment

Virtual Reality (VR) emerges as a transformative technology in the edutainment domain, offering students immersive and memorable experiences within a 360-degree digital learning environment. VR, facilitated through head-mounted displays, creates computer-generated 3D settings that respond to user actions. Notably, the introduction of a 3D virtual simulation tool for radiography students by Virtual Medical Coaching Ltd. in March 2021 exemplifies the potential of VR in education. This technology guides students through learning anatomy, radiographic positioning, and pathology, proving to be a valuable pedagogical tool in radiography education.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Surging

In 2022, North America emerged as the leader in the edutainment market, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global edutainment market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Interactive, Non interactive, Hybrid, Explorative

2) By Facility Size: 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., > 40,000 sq. ft.

3) By End User: Children, Teenagers, Young Adult, Adult

Edutainment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Edutainment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edutainment market size, edutainment market drivers and trends, edutainment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and edutainment market growth across geographies. The edutainment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

