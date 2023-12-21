Party leader praises Central Public Security Party Committee’s work

VIETNAM, December 21 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday asked the Central Public Security Party Committee to continue to ensure national security and territorial sovereignty, as well as have more effective measures in crime prevention and control.

He made the statement while attending the Central Public Security Party Committee’s conference in Hà Nội.

The conference aimed to evaluate the unit’s results in implementing political tasks this year and set directions for next year.

​At the conference, Party General Secretary Trọng and other national leaders highly appreciated the efforts, exemplary and leadership spirit and achieved results of the Central Public Security Party Committee as well as the Ministry of Public Security.

He emphasised that the public security sector was a united, proactive and creative unit.

It has always closely followed assigned political tasks and practical situations, and promotes its responsibility in leadership.

The sector has shown many outstanding results, demonstrating the highest ability to the Party, State and the people.

Party General Secretary Trọng asked the Central Public Security Party Committee to research in a basic, systematic and positive way to propose solutions and policies on socio-economic development and expand the country’s foreign relations.

Discussing at the conference, representatives unanimously assessed that this year, the Central Public Security Party Committee effectively fulfilled its planned work.

It maintains the strategic initiative, an environment of peace, stability, security and social safety.

It also successfully serves economic and social development, international integration, building and protecting the nation.

The unit has advised the Party and State on many important policies and solutions to maintain political security, social order, and safety, building a truly clean and strong People's Police force.

The Central Public Security Party Committee leads and directs the police force to complete its goals and tasks.

It strengthens internal political and information security, socio-economic development, religion and cyber security.

It also directs solutions to prevent and combat crime, and create positive changes in social order and safety.

The Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security have coordinated closely with other agencies in their work, achieving many new advances in the investigation and discovery of many complicated cases.

It maintains traffic safety, fire prevention, fighting and rescue, and many important results to better serve the people.

In the fields of judicial support and criminal judgment enforcement in the community, calling for all people to protect national security, administrative reform, foreign affairs and international cooperation, logistics and technology, the unit has outstanding changes, quickly meeting the needs of practical requirements in the new situation.

The People's Public Security force is truly clean, strong, elite, modern, and worthy of being an important force.

The representatives agreed with the sector’s directions and key tasks for next year.

The plan has three groups of goals, eight groups of tasks and three key solutions with high determination, great efforts, and drastic actions to complete its tasks. — VNS