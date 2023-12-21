KokTailz is preparing to enhance user engagement through meaningful ways in 2024.

KokTailz - Friends, Date, Meet New People

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is a limited liability company known as an online dating and social networking application. The basic purpose of the mobile app is to help people find and engage with other people to seek companionship based on distinctive features and personalities.

The app KokTailz was started by Sean Trotter and had Katherine Trotter as a co-founder. The software development of the app commenced in October 2020 under the management of Retro Cube LLC, a company located in Dallas, Texas. Due to various development challenges, Sean Trotter, the founder, made the decision to halt the project in October 2021. In November 2021, Haider Abbas Naqvi, a freelancer based in Germany who had parted ways with Retro Cube due to salary disputes, partnered up with the KokTailz founders to complete the app's development.

KokTailz was released on iOS platforms on November 14, 2022, and it became accessible on Android devices on August 28, 2023.

Majority of KokTailz users as of September 2023 are based in the USA, Nigeria, Brazil, and India.