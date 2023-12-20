Homekey Funds Another 613 Homes, Helping Californians at Risk for Homelessness

What you need to know: California is investing in five communities to build 613 new affordable homes. In total, Homekey has funded 14,652 housing units, helping move people off the streets to a pathway toward stable housing.

Sacramento – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced funding to quickly create more affordable housing and assist individuals experiencing homelessness. This funding, from the state’s Homekey program, will create 613 new affordable homes with more than a third of those units reserved for people experiencing chronic homelessness in five California communities.

“Homekey continues to be one of California’s most successful efforts to rapidly create housing for people struggling with homelessness. Through this innovative approach, we have funded over 14,600 homes in communities all across the state.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Administered through the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Homekey supports projects that rapidly convert former hotels, motels and other spaces into affordable and cost-effective housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“Homekey continues to serve as a model for communities across the nation confronting the crisis of homelessness,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Homekey has transformed our approach, redefining how we can efficiently and rapidly create quality housing to aid Californians in transitioning away from life on the streets.”

Originally launched in 2020 as an extension of Project Roomkey, Homekey funds additional building types and supports a broader population of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This includes young people transitioning to adulthood from foster care or an unsafe environment.

Today’s announcement of $182 million in Homekey funding is part of California’s comprehensive approach to address homelessness. The state recently announced new funding as part of a $750 million investment to assist people living in encampments. The Governor has also called for greater accountability at the local level, and for the first time in state history, communities created specific plans to address homelessness. Additionally, California has invested over $20 billion to tackle the core challenges of homelessness and ensure that those in need have access to housing throughout the state.

Rendering of the El Portal Project in the City of San Pablo that will serve 54 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

To learn more about today’s Homekey announcement and to see a full list of awardees click here.

###