Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Names Mizuno to Serve as Next Leader of Homelessness Team

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN NAMES MIZUNO TO SERVE AS NEXT LEADER OF HOMELESSNESS TEAM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 20, 2023

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., today named State Representative and former State House Vice Speaker John Mizuno as the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness.

Mizuno will succeed James Koshiba, who laid the groundwork for Governor Green’s campaign to reduce chronic homelessness and provide housing solutions for the disadvantaged. Koshiba will return to nonprofit work.

A successor for Mizuno who has served in the House since 2006 and has been in public service for more than 32 years will be named within 60 days.

“I have known John Mizuno for decades and he has a heart for the people that will serve him well as he works to build roofs over people’s heads. As a physician, I know that housing is healthcare and every human being has a right to be housed. John is going to work very hard to expand that reality for as many people as he can.” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Mizuno is a veteran in the social services field and is an advocate for Hawaiʻi’s youth, kūpuna and the disability community. Prior to his career as a lawmaker, he was a special investigator for the Department of Human Services and served as a Public Hearings Officer for the department between 1992 and 1998.

As a first-term lawmaker, he was the first in Hawaiʻi to be recognized as Legislator of the Year, in 2006. He was vice speaker of the House from 2013 to 2017 and was re-elected to serve as vice speaker again from 2020 to 2022.

“It is humbling to have been appointed by Governor Green as his coordinator on homelessness and I am honored and grateful,” Mizuno said. “My time with the House Committee on Human Services has greatly informed me of the needs of the houseless community and I will work tirelessly to fulfill Governor Green’s mission.”

Mizuno is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa with a B.S. in Sociology and a law degree from Willamette University, College of Law in Salem Oregon.

Photos, courtesy Office of the Governor, can be found here.

Photos include Governor Josh Green, M.D.; State Representative John Mizuno (House District 29, Kamehameha Heights, Kalihi Valley, portion of Kalihi) and Mrs. Joje May Mizuno.

