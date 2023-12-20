Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2023 Created the Ultimate Gathering of Digital Signage Experts

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2023 (DSE), the preeminent event for the digital signage industry, brought together the entire digital signage ecosystem – advertising, brand marketing, experience design, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, as well as IT systems integrators, manufacturers and more from 61 countries.



DSE attendees were able to walk through a rainbow tunnel that led to Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) show, co-located to convene industry leaders, change makers and planners in entertainment, destinations, and event technology to reimagine extraordinary experiences, share expertise, and innovate new technologies around live events and entertainment. Together, DSE and LDI drew nearly 15,000 registrants to the co-located events. The quality of the DSE audience was high, 79.4% of registrants were end users, designers or systems integrators.

DSE highlights included:

A dynamic educational experience with 80+ industry leaders with sessions covering retail, entertainment, public spaces, restaurants, content, strategy, technology, artificial intelligence, and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

Three Keynote Speakers: The opening keynote by Laura Frank, Executive Director and Creative Advocate, frame:work, delved into the value of collaborative problem-solving in today’s world of entertainment production. The lunch keynote by Jamie Reilly, General Manager Moment Factory Events & USA, Moment Factory, explored shifting realities of place and how digital enhancement is pushing the boundaries. And the final keynote by Dale Sheehan, Executive Creative Director, Meow Wolf, invited attendees to step into the extraordinary of unconventional innovation in immersive environments.

Other notable speakers included executives from Captivate Network, Fidelity Investments, Google, HH Global, IA Interior Architects, Lenovo, Lincoln Center, Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport, NSCA, Publicis Sapient, Sony, T-Mobile, The Museum of Flight, and University of San Francisco, among many others.

The Expo Hall showcased 60 exhibitors, demonstrating new technologies. The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) also provided guided tours for attendees around the Expo Floor.

Artist installation: ClearLED, makers of transparent LED displays, built a 4-meter (13 feet) cube in “The Park” area of the event. In addition, digital artists Vero Lyn Esque, Stuart Fingerhut, Brian Henry and Fillip Isgro displayed their work on the cube. Esque also demonstrated its motion capture using Unreal Engine.

Fulldome.pro brought its Super Reality Dome providing an immersive experience on the DSE Show Floor.

In partnership with Sky Elements, SPH engineering hosted a breathtaking Drone Show, showcasing the outstanding achievements of the 4th International Drone Show Competition.

The celebration of the 2023 DIZZIE Awards. See the full list of winners here.

The FlyOver Las Vegas Tour took attendees on a magical tour of the Canadian Rockies, followed by an in depth behind-the-scenes look at how it all happens.

Attendees experienced behind-the-scenes tours of notable venues such as AREA15, Meow Wolf, Resorts World, Enchant Christmas, and Cirque du Soleil Mad Apple, offering an intimate look into the industry's creative landscapes.

Digital Signage Experts Group courses provided opportunities for attendees to become certified.

Networking in-person including numerous gatherings such as the Opening NIght Networking Reception sponsored by Sony, Sixteen:Nine Industry Mixer, XUSC Digital Brew Festival, Lunch Roundtable Discussions, DSE Awards Reception, Women of Digital Signage Luncheon and more, all allowing attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new connections.

David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE said, “Digital Signage Experience is a truly immersive experience for the fast-changing digital and interactive display industry. Our research shows that 57% of DSE registrants have a digital signage project in the next 12 months. We brought together all the knowledge, experts, training, and companies attendees need to make their digital signage installation a success.”

Here’s what attendees and exhibitors had to say about DSE 2023:

“What a fun week with colleagues, partners, and clients at #dse2023 - this is such a great industry with amazing innovation and I'm so excited for the future.” – David Saltsman, Business Development Manager, Videri

“I found the sessions and networking to be very informative & educational and have shared insights with my team, especially on AI. Since I’ve been back to the office, I’ve helped with gathering information & possibilities for our learning and innovation center. Overall, DSE23 was a great experience.” – David E. Schmerbach, Lead Engineer, LAKEHOUSE | KPMG LLP

“Had such a great time at DSE 2023 talking templating and content creation with a growing industry. Excited to see what the future holds for this space!” – Nathan David, Director of Client Services, Design Huddle

“What an amazing #DSE2023 event this year! It's been a pleasure meeting new faces and seeing familiar ones.” – Darryl Kuder, President, Red Dot Digital Media

“It was a great couple of days in Vegas for @DSE2023! The show itself had a lot of interesting and innovative solutions across both hardware and software, and Anthony and I had lots of thought-provoking conversations.” – Candace Kubicek, Director of New Client Development, LYNX Innovation Inc.

“What an amazing week at Digital Signage Experience meeting with clients, partners and industry friends.” – Anne McKnight, Sr. Director of Business Development, BrandPoint Services

“What an amazing experience! The DSE + LDI Conference in Las Vegas has truly been an impressive experience, and I cannot wait to see what amazing things we can make happen in the coming year at the University of Kentucky.” – Emily Conley, Marketing Communications Specialist, University of Kentucky

“Listening to the Women in AV/IT panel today was absolutely inspiring.” – Megan Shafer, Product Manager, Chief

“This is my first time attending the Digital Signage Experience (DSE) and LDI show! Wow!! There is some really cool stuff. My imagination is running wild on what all my HETMA and Educational Technology Collaborative schools can do! I have so many ideas!!!” – Jennifer Weaver, Business Development Manager – Education, Starin

“The Digital Signage Experience (DSE) show was amazing to attend this year. Lots of interesting people, technology, and content creation tools are advancing at lightning speeds.” – Aaron Farrell, CTO, BoomBright Media.

“It's always great seeing all the latest tech in person!” – Vincent Casey, Software Engineer, RevelDigital

DSE 2024 will run December 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. DSE also provides exhibitor opportunities throughout the year, with activations inside Bar and Restaurant Expo (March 18-20, 2024 in Las Vegas) and The Hospitality Show (October 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas). For sponsorship or exhibitor enquiries, contact Kelly Turner.

