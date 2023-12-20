JO/GA Homes Unveils a Miami Beach Sanctuary That Redefines Luxury and Sustainability Standards

Natural stone finishes, luxurious furnishings, and eco-conscious elements abound in this new-to-market spec home.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re dreaming of a fresh start in the new year, meet your next level upgrade: "La Corte.” The distinctive new residence from JO/GA Homes priced at $7.499 million is located at 4354 N. Michigan Avenue in Miami Beach, encompassing 4,160 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms on a generous 9,720 sq ft lot with furnishings and decor by Interior Marketing Group.

For JO/GA founders Jorge Campodonico and Italian-trained designer and architect Gaia Sonzogni, La Corte signifies the realization of their vision for designing luxury and sustainable speculative homes. Sustainability lies at the core of the project, incorporating elements such as solar power and a projected Platinum LEED certification.

“We recognized an opportunity with La Corte to do something completely different in this market,” said Sonzogni. “Every design choice in this home reflects our principles of quality of life, wellness, sustainability, and research for beauty. There is a reason for everything, down to the smallest detail, and that ethos is reflected throughout this home.”

The rationalist facade, adorned with natural stone cladding, displays a commitment to clear design principles. Inside, La Corte presents a refined atmosphere with custom Italian millwork, oversized travertine floors, limewash paint on all walls and ceilings, and European Oak. JO/GA collaborated with luxury staging firm Interior Marketing Group (IMG), which added a layer of livable sophistication by integrating bespoke furnishings and original artworks to enhance the space.

"La Corte serves as the ideal environment for organic, luxury living. With IMG's distinctive touch, we have curated an immersive experience that tells the story of the modern, organic aesthetic that defines the space – a haven of modern style," said Cheryl Eisen, CEO of IMG.

Outdoors, the home boasts a 1,000 sq ft private courtyard, featuring a lap pool and spa pool. Lush landscaping frames every window, creating a serene environment. An integrated outdoor kitchen offers a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living.

