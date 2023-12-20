South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 20, 2023

Hemp Farming Permit Application Period Is Jan. 1 – Feb. 29, 2024

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture will begin accepting Hemp Farming Permit applications for the 2024 season on Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone who wishes to farm hemp in South Carolina in 2024 must apply online between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024.

To qualify for a Hemp Farming Permit, you must complete a background check through IdentoGO and provide a Farm Service Agency (FSA) number. Only South Carolina residents are eligible to apply.

There is no paper or printable application; all applicants must apply online at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp. Permits expire each year, so current permit holders who wish to continue growing must reapply.

Fees: The Hemp Farming Permit application fee is $100. A $500 permit fee is due after the application has been approved and Participation Agreement has been signed.

Late Application Grace Period: There will be a one-week grace period in 2024 for Hemp Farming Permit applications to allow for late applicants. The grace period will be from March 1 – March 8. During this grace period, an application can be submitted with the non-refundable $100 permit application fee along with a non-refundable $500 late fee due at the time of applying. If approved, the applicant will still be responsible for paying the $500 Hemp Farming Permit fee prior to a permit being issued. Important: The grace period will end at the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on March 8. No applications will be accepted after the grace period has closed – no exceptions.

Additional Lease Agreement Verification Requirements: Lease Agreements shall be recorded in the same manner as a deed of real estate at the county Register of Deeds Office. All Lease Agreement signatures must be notarized. A notarized and properly recorded Lease Agreement must be included in your application support documents.

Missing or Incorrect Information in Application: Submitted applications with missing or incorrect information that has not been corrected or submitted by the Feb. 29 deadline will be considered incomplete, and the applicant will be required to pay the non-refundable late fee to continue with their application for a 2024 Hemp Farming Permit. If the missing or incorrect information is not submitted along with the associated fee before the grace period deadline at 5:00 p.m. on March 8, 2024, the application will not be accepted.

For further information, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or email hempstaff@scda.sc.gov.

###