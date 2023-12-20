On This Page

Date: March 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

The appropriate planning and conduct of integrated clinical trial safety analyses is critical to the success of drug marketing applications submitted to the FDA. As the safety analytics field is dynamic and evolving, continuous learning is required for the multiple disciplines (medical staff, statisticians, medical writers, etc.) that need to collaborate to create the necessary integrated tables, figures, and analyses.

This webinar will discuss how and when to work with FDA to improve your integrated safety analyses and obtain answers to questions you may have about your application. In addition, common mistakes seen in integrated analyses will be discussed to help you avoid making the same mistakes.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Pharmaceutical regulatory scientists, clinical reviewers, medical professionals, data scientists, statisticians, statistical programmers, medical writers working on integrated clinical trial safety analyses for new drug marketing applications.

We will not be discussing trial data for generic drug applications.

TOPICS COVERED

Importance of early planning

Types of issues to discuss at FDA Type C meeting for integrated safety

How to create integrated analysis sets for safety assessment

Appropriate analytical and statistical methods when combining clinical trial data from multiple studies

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Understanding when to contact the FDA for discussion around integrated safety analysis plans.

Understanding common mistakes in integrated safety analysis.

Using best practices for integrated safety analysis.

FDA SPEAKERS | PANELISTS

Scott Proestel, M.D.

Senior Medical Officer

Division of Biomedical Informatics, Research, and Biomarker Development (DBIRBD)

Office of Drug Evaluation Science (ODES)

Office of New Drugs (OND)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Veronica Pei, M.D., MPH, MEd

Associate Director for Biomedical Informatics

DBIRBD | ODES | OND | CDER

Mary Nilsson

Executive Director-Statistics

Safety Analytics Working Group (FDA|PHUSE)

Eli Lilly

Gregory Levin, Ph.D.

Associate Director for Statistical Science and Policy

Office of Biostatistics (OB)

Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) | CDER

Matthew Soukup, Ph.D.

Deputy Director, Division of Biometrics VII

OB | OTS | CDER

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION