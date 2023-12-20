Ballet Repertory Theater Presents Orange County's Longest-Running Nutcracker

Ballet Repertory Theater Alumni: Aimee Le is now dancing with State Street Ballet, and Ryan Marks will be performing nationwide next year with a Broadway touring company in Peter Pan. Christopher Sellars, Ballet Repertory Theater Artistic Director & Owner/Director of Dance Academy of Southern California. Former First Soloist at Ballet West & Trainee Division Coordinator at Ballet West Academy. Kathryn Morgan is a former Soloist with New York City Ballet & Miami City Ballet. She has been trailblazing a career path for herself outside the confines of company life for over a decade as a Guest Artist & Professional Ballerina, Master Teacher, and Influencer.

Nearly 300 Youth Dancers Bring the Holiday Classic to Life in Multiple Casts in Huntington Beach, CA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballet Repertory Theater, a non-profit ballet company focused on inspiring young dancers, celebrates its 47th year of producing the Nutcracker at Golden West College. With nine of fifteen shows complete, the nearly 300 youth dancers in multiple casts are preparing for the final weekend of Orange County's longest-running Nutcracker production. Performances will be held at Golden West Community College, with tickets starting at $25.

In dazzling costumes, the talented dancers from Dance Academy of Southern California take their audience on a magical holiday journey. Travel with Clara through a magical world of life-size dolls, toy soldiers, and delicate snowflakes to the fabulous Land of Sweets, home of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Exuberant French, Spanish, Arabian, Russian, and Chinese dances await.

Final Ballet Repertory Theater 2023 Nutcracker Performances are:

December 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm

December 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 24, 2023, at 12:30 pm

"For nearly 50 years, Ballet Repertory Theater's mission has been to provide each new generation with the opportunity to experience the joy of ballet and performing for a live audience," stated Terri Sellars, Co-Artistic Director of Ballet Repertory Theater. "This year, I was privileged to work with an amazing group of students, parents and volunteers from Dance Academy of Southern California who made these Nutcracker performances a reality."

Dance Academy of Southern California‘s mission is to bring dance training to the next generation and share the joy of the artform with students and the community. Teachers focus on the technical aspects of dancer's training and on developing hard-working, happy, and healthy dancers who will go on to professional dance careers, college dance programs, and more. The studio offers classes for ages two to adult, including ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, and more.

"I am so proud of our dancers who have performed beautifully in the first two weekends of shows, and I am looking forward to their final performances this weekend," stated Christopher Sellars, Co-Artistic Director of Ballet Repertory Theater. "From the littlest mouse and Clara to our Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, our dancers have given their all this season to deliver exceptional performances in every show."

Tickets are $25 each for children, students, seniors 55+, veterans, and groups of 10 or more. General admission tickets are $30 each. Tickets for all shows are available at: https://gwctickets.universitytickets.com/

About Ballet Repertory Theater

Artistic Directors Christopher Sellars, former First soloist at Ballet West and Trainee Division Coordinator at Ballet West Academy and renowned Master Teacher, and Ballet Master Terri Sellars, formerly with the American Ballet Theater and Principal Dancer with San Antonio Ballet, delight Orange County audiences with original pieces and inspiring choreography for the classics. Composed of approximately 50 dancers, the company presents three to four different productions every year including a Spring Gala that consists of a full-length ballet, a Fall Festival that offers a variety of classical and contemporary pieces, and the traditional holiday classic of The Nutcracker. Every year, nearly 300 performers come together to offer 15 shows of the holiday classic, which has been an Orange County favorite for almost 50 years. Ballet Repertory Theatre dancers train and rehearse at the Dance Academy of Southern California.