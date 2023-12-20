Charles Brown Wins Leadership Excellence Award in Medical Diagnostics and Laboratory Testing

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Charles Brown, the President and CEO of LifeLabs, has been honoured with the prestigious Leadership Excellence in Medical Diagnostics and Laboratory Testing in the 2023 CEO Healthcare Awards, presented by CEO Today magazine.

This distinguished award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovative thinking, and profound impact in the healthcare field. The winners exemplify vital contributions to addressing pressing healthcare challenges, which aligns with the exceptional work carried out daily by the entire LifeLabs team.

Since assuming the CEO role at LifeLabs, Charles Brown has been unwavering in his commitment to optimizing service delivery, aiming to achieve superior outcomes for our customers and medical professionals. His leadership extends into the realm of innovation, where he has championed our industry to embrace new challenges and adopt innovative approaches. This, in turn, has paved the way for a more personalized healthcare experience that is deeply rooted in our customer-centric approach.

Mr. Brown's exemplary leadership shone through during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. He collaborated closely with government partners to make critical decisions that ensured the continuity of lab diagnostic testing services. This safeguarded vital testing resources to support healthcare initiatives and played a pivotal role in screening COVID-19 symptoms for travelers and employees.

In response to this award, Charles Brown humbly remarked, "I am always grateful to be recognized for my leadership, but I wouldn't be where I am today without the outstanding support of the LifeLabs team. This award truly reflects the tremendous work they accomplish every day, empowering our customers and communities through medical diagnostics and lab testing."

Please join us in congratulating Charles Brown on this achievement! To learn more and view the CEO Today Healthcare Awards publication, click here: https://healthcareawards.ceotodaymagazine.com.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment

Media team media@lifelabs.com