Kubecost Named InfoWorld Technology of the Year in Cloud Cost Management

Judges call Kubecost “the de facto standard for measuring the cost of Kubernetes infrastructure”

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced that it has been named InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year winner in Cloud Cost Management . The long-running annual awards honor “the best and most innovative products of 2023” across eight categories.



Judges commented on Kubecost’s capabilities and market position in naming the SaaS solution the category winner: “Kubecost has firmly established itself as the de facto standard for measuring the cost of Kubernetes infrastructure, from start-ups to corporations. There isn’t a clear alternative.”

“It’s an absolute honor to be named the Technology of the Year in Cloud Cost Management by InfoWorld, one of the most respected technology publications for decades,” said Webb Brown, CEO, Kubecost. “As developer and FinOps teams increasingly realize the need to optimize cloud costs without sacrificing performance, Kubecost has proven to be an important solution that makes a big impact—quickly. We thank InfoWorld, and are excited to bring many more cloud cost management tools to market in 2024.”

The InfoWorld award concludes a significant year for Kubecost, which has included:

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers, and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.

