Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,219 in the last 365 days.

Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on December 15, 2023, Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each DFN Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each DFN.PR.A Preferred share ($0.550 annually). The net asset value per unit on December 14, 2023 was $15.09. Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.

The most recently calculated net asset value per unit as at December 15, 2023 is $14.95.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.89.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Payable Date: January 10, 2024
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more