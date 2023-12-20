eCommunity™ Fiber and Momentum Telecom Begin the Move to Transform Clayton County’s Internet Access

eCommunity™ Fiber is bringing high-speed internet access to healthcare facilities, including DaVita Jonesboro Dialysis, with the support of Momentum Telecom

JONESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a driving force behind the expansion of high-speed fiber internet in underserved communities, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its mission to empower Jonesboro, Georgia, with robust digital connectivity. Through strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber is bringing high-speed internet access to the area's healthcare facilities, including DaVita Jonesboro Dialysis, with the support of Momentum Telecom.

eCommunity™ Fiber is committed to making advanced fiber technology accessible to communities that most need it. By providing the critical fiber cable integration required for high-speed internet access, eCommunity™ Fiber ensures that healthcare providers like DaVita can deliver exceptional patient care through seamless communication and data exchange. This accomplishment represents the realization of eCommunity's vision to bridge the digital divide and offer residents better connectivity options.

One of the key elements of eCommunity's approach is its unique open-access model, allowing customers such as DaVita to compare rates and choose an internet service provider that aligns with their specific needs. In this endeavor, Momentum Telecom stands as a valued partner, offering high-speed connectivity solutions that enable eCommunity™ Fiber to bring reliable internet access to healthcare and business facilities in Jonesboro.

Rodney Gray, Chief Technology Officer at eCommunity™ Fiber, underscored the importance of this achievement, saying, "Fiber integration goes beyond mere connectivity; it's about empowerment. Our mission is to provide the residents and businesses of Jonesboro with options, quality, and affordability. By expanding our network and collaborating with partners like Momentum Telecom, we're ushering in a new era of connectivity for this community."

As eCommunity™ Fiber continues its mission to expand its network and extend access to high-speed internet, the Jonesboro community can anticipate improved connectivity and a broader selection of internet service providers. By staying true to its mission, eCommunity™ Fiber is turning its vision of offering more choice, better service, and lower costs into a reality for Jonesboro and beyond.

For more information about eCommunity™ Fiber and its mission to bridge the digital divide, visit https://www.ecommunityfiber.com.

About eCommunity™ Fiber:

eCommunity™ Fiber is dedicated to transforming communities by providing high-speed fiber cable integration for high-speed internet access in underserved areas. With its open-access model, eCommunity™ Fiber builds, owns, and manages fiber networks that connect residents and businesses to multiple service providers, delivering more choice, better service, and lower costs.

About Momentum Telecom:

Momentum Telecom empowers businesses to communicate better, faster, and more efficiently through its suite of global network, cloud voice, SD-WAN, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Committed to delivering the right solutions with the right attitude, Momentum Telecom is dedicated to providing expert services and finding the best solutions for its clients.