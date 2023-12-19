Submit Release
Is Moscow the Big Winner from War in the Middle East?

In this episode of War & Peace, Olga and Elissa are joined by Hanna Notte, Director for Eurasia at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, to assess Russia’s stance on the war in Gaza, how Russia is looking to benefit from the war and its approach to the Middle East. They look at how Moscow is trying to leverage the conflict to strengthen diplomatic and military ties with Gulf Arab states and ask just how much all this will damage its relations with Israel in the long term. They talk about Russia’s engagement with Iran and potentially shifting views on Iran’s nuclear program. They also discuss whether or not the war will undermine prospects for arms control in the Middle East.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more of Crisis Group’s analysis on the topics discussed in this episode, check out our Israel/Palestine and Russia pages.

