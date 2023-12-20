Karol Brown featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Karol Brown, owner of Brown Tones Productions, LLC featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner of Brown Tones Productions, LLC , Karol Brown was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

For over 20 years, Brown has shared her passion for Harriet Tubman by portraying her as a wise, cheerful, 92-year-old woman. The elderly Harriet Tubman shares her life during and after slavery. Karol’s goal is to inspire people by sharing stories of a woman that had little but gave much to society through love and service to others. Karol’s business, Brown Tones Productions, LLC, entertains, educates, and empowers the development of young servant leaders. Karol presents Harriet Tubman to empower others to serve and leave their legacy of love. Karol is a member of the Robert Greenleaf Servant Leadership Foundation and believes Harriet Tubman to be a model for teaching servant-leadership and Social Emotional Learning.

Brown holds that Harriet Tubman was motivated by love, compassion, strong relationships, responsibility for others, and wise decision-making. Karol’s knowledge of Harriet Tubman’s many roles as human rights advocate, speaker, veteran, nurse, businesswoman, and caregiver inspires unique partnerships.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.