Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Forecasted to Attain US$ 1,551.80 Million by 2034, Driven by a Steady 4.30% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The major factors driving the automated electronic defibrillator market growth include the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in the field, supported by increasing investments from market players.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated external defibrillator market is estimated to be worth US$ 1038.3 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1,551.80 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 4.30%.



The increased focus on employee safety in various industry are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. AEDs are recognized as essential tools for addressing sudden cardiac emergencies in industrial environments where workers may face higher risks. Increasing regulations or guidelines mandating the presence of AEDs in workplaces, especially in high-risk industries such as manufacturing, construction, and mining drives the integration of AED into industrial settings.

Increasing cases of cardiac arrest as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can happen anywhere, including workplaces. Industries recognize the potential risk to employees due to stress, physical exertion, or underlying health conditions. AEDs are crucial for immediate response and increasing the chances of survival in such emergencies.

Some industries, like manufacturing or construction, involve high-stress or physically demanding tasks, increasing the risk of cardiac events, driving the demand for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Having AEDs readily available within industries minimizes the time taken for emergency response. Quick access to AEDs significantly improves the chances of successful defibrillation and survival in the critical minutes following an SCA.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) market was valued at a CAGR of 4.10%

Based on product type, semi Automated AEDs segment is expected to account for a share of 45% in 2024.

Global automated external defibrillators (AEDs) demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 4.80% in 2024.

In the United States, the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 3.90% in 2024.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 3.70% between 2024 and 2034.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.0% in 2024.

“Increased employee safety regulations and potential risks of sudden cardiac emergencies in high-stress environments in various industries anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period" - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Major automated external defibrillators (AEDs) market players are focusing on expanding their customer base through various strategies, such as expanding their product portfolio through new product launches and innovations. AED manufacturers are focusing on developing devices suitable for industrial environments. Devices with durability, resistance to environmental factors, and easy operability are being introduced to cater to the specific needs of various industrial settings.

Some of the developments in the market are listed below.

Schiller AG has developed AEDs with ergonomic designs and user-friendly interfaces. They have integrated advanced algorithms for accurate analysis of heart rhythms and effective shock delivery.

ZOLL has focused on introducing AEDs with intelligent features, such as Real CPR Help technology, providing real-time feedback during CPR. Their devices also feature enhanced electrode technology for better patient analysis.

Scope of the Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 1,038.3 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1,551.80 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 4.30% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End Use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Schiller AG

Stryker Corporation

CU Medical System Inc.

Mediana Co. Ltd

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Progetti Srl

Bexen Cardio

Corplus





Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Semi-automated AEDs

Fully Automated AEDs

By End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





