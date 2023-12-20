Dr. Fred Rouse featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Dr. Fred Rouse is a 40-year financial services veteran, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 40-year financial services veteran, Dr. Fred Rouse was recently a featured guest on Breaking Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Dr. Fred Rouse is a 40-year financial services veteran, the last 28 years as a Certified Financial Planner before retiring. A National multiple Award winning, International Best-Selling Author having co-authored with Jack Canfield of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” fame, International businessman and speaker Brian Tracey “Cracking the Code to Success” and nationally recognized college basketball analyst Dick Vitale “Never Give Up.”

Dr. Rouse is also the author of two upcoming books “The Time Is Now: Faster Financial Independence Without Risking a Dollar In The Stock Market” and Cash-Machine System; Enjoy Your Retirement Sooner in 20 Minutes a Day Without Worrying About The Money.

Dr. Rouse is the nation’s leading authority on Short Window Retirement Planning. This proprietary system was developed, and tested, over 10 years for the unique needs of people that traditional financial planning has failed and are not 100% certain that they’ll have enough to enjoy their lives and retirement without worrying about the money.

“I’m excited about the ‘Breaking Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Breaking Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.