James Radford featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

James Radford, Founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services, James Radford was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Radford is the Founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services, a government ccontracting firm headquartered in Washington, DC. James founded the firm in 2015 after earning a professional services contract with the Department of Transportation—his first as an independent consultant.

Since then, the firm has branched out to IT services, financial and project management, and facilities management, to name a few. A graduate of the University of Arkansas Grantham, James holds both a BS in Business Administration and an MBA. Prior to the founding of Trust, James served his country as a Contracting Officer for the Air Force.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.