Holistic Health: Supporting Women's Wellness in Silicon Valley

Explore Akhila Health's mission to empower underserved women through holistic health, rooted in koshas and impactful workshops.

At Akhila Health, we see the invisible, hear the unspoken, and heal the broken, one woman at a time.” — Dr. Prema Rao

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akhila Health, a 501c3 organization dedicated to holistic health and women's empowerment, is featured in the latest episode of the Non-Profit Stories podcast, revealing its impactful journey and mission.Founded 2015 in Silicon Valley, Akhila Health's genesis was inspired by the multifaceted concept of koshas, a foundational principle in ancient wellness practices. This concept drives the organization's holistic approach to health, focusing on human existence's physical, emotional, mental, vital energy, and spiritual layers. The podcast episode takes listeners through the founder's personal and professional journey from a research scientist in biomedical devices to an advocate for holistic health, fueled by her experiences and education in Ayurveda and psychology.The episode vividly describes the founder's early volunteer work at free clinics and homeless shelters, illuminating the urgent need for holistic health services among underserved women. These experiences shaped Akhila Health's mission to offer empowering health programs to women facing various challenges, particularly financially disadvantaged ones.Listeners will be touched by stories of transformation and connection experienced by participants in Akhila Health's workshops. These workshops, often conducted in shelters and through community partners, focus on building resilience and fostering inner wisdom through various holistic techniques, including meditation, guided imagery, and mindful discussions.The podcast delves into the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by women, influenced by social conditions and conditioning. It highlights how Akhila Health's workshops create a nurturing environment for women to engage in authentic dialogue and find empowerment.Akhila Health's story is not just about providing health services; it's a narrative of compassion, education, and commitment to holistic wellness. The organization’s efforts illustrate the transformative power of holistic health in uplifting communities, particularly underserved women. Through their workshops and programs, they have created a ripple effect of positive change, bringing light and hope to those in challenging situations.This inspiring podcast episode invites listeners to appreciate holistic health's vital role in personal and community well-being. It's a story of passion, purpose, and the power of giving back, resonating with anyone who believes in the transformative power of health and wellness. Non-Profit Stories: Outreach for Assistance in Silicon Valley ” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The Akhila Health of Silicon Valley episode can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple & Spotify.For more information about Akhila Health, please visit https://www.akhilahealth.org/ The "Non-Profit Stories: Outreach for Assistance in Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome.com and powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

